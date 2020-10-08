MNRB: Bangunan Malaysian Re in KL to be closed temporarily after employee tests positive for Covid-19

People waiting for Covid-19 screening at Klinik Kesihatan Bandar Botanic a day before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — MNRB Holdings Bhd (MNRB) has temporarily closed Bangunan Malaysian Re here effective from 3pm today for a full site disinfection and sanitisation exercise after one of the company’s employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The building would be accessible from Monday, October 12, onwards, it said in a statement today.

The reinsurance and retakaful provider said it would continue to operate as usual albeit remotely as employees observed self-quarantine.

“MNRB will continue to undertake necessary measures and remain vigilant in its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19,” it added. — Bernama