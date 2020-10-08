Malaysians travelling to Sarawak from Peninsular must undergo 14-day quarantine, Covid-19 screening, says deputy CM

Passengers wearing masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 8 — All Malaysians entering Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine effective October 10, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said they will also be required to undergo Covid-19 screening on the second and tenth day of quarantine.

“They would have to pay for the cost of quarantine and Covid-19 test themselves whereas for Sarawakians, this will be borne by the Sarawak government,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly Building here today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the police will also be conducting stringent monitoring on those who have been given a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) effective immediately.

“Anyone found to have violated this directive can be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Yesterday, the police found that a man had violated his HSO and he was subsequently compounded,” he warned.

He also said those who finds their home unsuitable for HSO are welcome to request for their quarantine to be carried out at a quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the decision to enforce mandatory quarantine for those entering Sarawak was so that the state can control its number of Covid-19 positive cases.

“For cases which have been given HSO, we find that most of them will find it difficult not to mix with their family members.

“That’s why we felt that it’s best they are placed at quarantine centres for 14 days where we can screen them on the second and tenth day,” he said. — Borneo Post