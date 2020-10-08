Covid-19: PTA says no order from ministry to close SK Bangsar yet, despite two confirmed cases

Sekolah Kebangsaan Methodist Perempuan students on their first day back at school in George Town July 22, 2020. PTA president Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin explained that the school had learned of the two Covid-19 positive cases when they were informed by public health officials and the guardians of the patients around 10.30am today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Ministry of Education has yet to order the closure of SK Bangsar here despite two confirmed Covid-19 cases among its students, the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) president Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin told Malay daily Berita Harian.

Mohd Yazid said following two confirmed cases at the school, involving one Primary Four and Primary Five student each, the Ministry of Health has swiftly conducted screening among the students and teachers as well as sanitising part of the school compound.

Mohd Yazid further explained that the school had learned of the two Covid-19 positive cases when they were informed by public health officials and the guardians of the patients around 10.30am today.

“MOH staff had conducted a swab test starting at 2pm this afternoon to about 80 students from two Primary Four and Five classes, as well as 26 teachers identified as close contacts of the two positive Covid-19 students.

“MOH staff are also expected to carry out sanitation in classrooms and related locations. However, the school does conduct sanitation every day.

“Currently, there are no school closure orders, and the administrators also do not have the authority to close the school, instead they have to wait for instructions from the district education office (PPD) and the Ministry of Education,” he reportedly said.

It was understood that the two students have supposedly contracted the disease from their family members after returning from an event recently.

Mohd Yazid said the parents of SK Bangsar students, especially those who came into close contacts with the Covid-19 positive students were worried if the school session were to continue as usual.

“I went to the school earlier, and many parents said they were worried about the current situation, some even cried when they saw their children wearing coloured bracelets.

“The PTA is of the view that the PPD and the ministry should temporarily postpone the school session between a week or two weeks while waiting for the test results of students who are in close contact,’’ he was quoted saying.

At this time, Mohd Yazid urged parents who do not wish to send their children to school due to safety concerns should instead submit a letter to the school.

“This letter is important because if the PPD asks about the unsatisfactory attendance, the school can show the letter,” he reportedly said.