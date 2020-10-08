Been to Sabah even before travel ban? Best to test for Covid-19, Health D-G tells travellers

Healthcare workers prepare to carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today advised travellers to Sabah before the interstate ban on September 27 to go for the Covid-19 virus screening to be on the safe side.

He especially advised returnees from Sabah to be tested if they show any symptoms or had been in close physical contact with anyone who has been identified as Covid-19 positive.

“For those returning from Sabah before September 27, have symptoms or have contact with a positive patient, they must present themselves to our nearest health facilities to get tested.

“Please declare to the health facilities that they have a history of coming back from Sabah before September 27,” he said in his daily press conference on the coronavirus situation in the country.

