Mercy Malaysia to set up nine Covid-19 screening stations nationwide

A Mercy Malaysia volunteer screens those from marginalised communities for Covid-19 at the Qatar Fund For Development humanitarian clinic at Ampang, Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Mercy Malaysia will set up nine Covid-19 screening stations, with three sites in the peninsula and six sites in Sabah and Sarawak, to help the Health Ministry prevent or slow down the spread of the disease.

“For this initiative, 180 volunteers will be deployed in two phases with 10 volunteers manning each site for eight days consecutively for 72 days.

“Mercy Malaysia has decided to extend its Covid-19 testing (swabbing) activities at five locations identified as red zones that includes Selangor, QFFD Clinic Ampang, Kedah, Sabah, and Sarawak for 200 days with 10 medical volunteers,” it said in a statement today.

It said Mercy Malaysia’s recent emergency response to the virus outbreak in Sabah was an initial step in relaunching its Covid-19 Emergency Response operation to ease the burden of government agencies during this third wave of the pandemic.

Mercy Malaysia also assists healthcare facilities by supplying ICU and Covid-19-related healthcare equipment, which includes viral transport media (VTM), antigen rapid test kits (RTK-Ag), and distribution of PPE sets and masks to agencies and Klinik Kesihatan that require this vital support.

Those who wish to support Mercy Malaysia may channel their donations to the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund through Mercy Humanitarian Fund: 5621 7950 4126 (Maybank) or Mercy Malaysia: 8000 7929 08 (CIMB), or through www.mercy.org.my. — Bernama