Deputy IGP confirms five policemen detained in money laundering probe, linked to Macau scam

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that five policemen have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering syndicate related to local celebrities.

Without revealing any details, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said that those detained consisted of three officers and two personnel to assist investigations.

“Thus far, only five policemen have been detained, while I have handed over the investigation into this money laundering syndicate to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

In a related development, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the money laundering case had something to do with the Macau Scam, he said briefly.

Meanwhile, according to MACC sources, the commission had found about RM100,000 in cash at the residence of one of the detained police officers.

“The police officer is currently detained to assist in the investigation,” the sources said.

Today, Bernama reported that the police were conducting an internal investigation on claims made by some quarters on social media about the involvement of police officers in a money laundering syndicate linked to businesses run by certain local artistes.

On October 1, Bernama reported that the MACC had summoned an artiste couple to record their statements in connection with a probe over money laundering activities. — Bernama