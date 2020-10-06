Sole survivor of carbon monoxide poisoning to be discharged today, say Seberang Perai police

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 6 — The sole survivor of the carbon monoxide poisoning case in Butterworth last month will be discharged from hospital today, said Central Seberang Perai District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad.

He said Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan can walk as normal and no longer needed physiotherapy.

“The doctor informed us that she can be discharged from hospital this afternoon,” he said today.

He said Nor Aqilah went to an eye clinic for a checkup today and her eyes have healed but she will still need medication and follow-ups with her doctor.

The 21-year-old was under observation in a general ward at the Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin.

She was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital from Seberang Jaya Hospital a day after she was found unconscious in a parked car with three other women, including her twin sister Nor Adilah.

On September 17, Nor Aqilah, Nor Adilah, and their fellow college mates, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, fell asleep in their car with the engine running while parked at a fuel station in Sama Gagah here along the North-South Highway.

They were found unconscious in the car by Ayuni’s father who went to the scene to search for them when she failed to return home that night.

The three other women succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning and post-mortem reports revealed that they died due to the inhalation of the gas, which had led to organ failure.

The four were returning to their respective homes in Sungai Petani, Bedong and Gurun after a trip to Pulau Jerejak in Penang when they stopped at the fuel station to rest.