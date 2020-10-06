PM: Schools outside Covid-19 ‘red zones’ not closed yet, mass gatherings under review

Putrajaya has not decided to close schools nationwide until they have more meetings and discussions with the National Security Council. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Putrajaya has not decided to close schools nationwide until they have more meetings and discussions with the National Security Council (NSC), said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said so far only schools in Covid-19 “red zones” are closed while they decide what to do with events that involve large gatherings of people and weddings.

“I’m aware that many parents out there are worried about schooling. We have closed schools in the red zones like Penampang, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna and the Ministry of Education (MoE) is always monitoring the situation in the schools.

“If there is a need to close the schools nationwide the MoE will discuss closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and find a way to tackle the issue.

“Closure of all schools will be discussed at the NSC meeting after getting advice from MOH,” said Muhyiddin today in a live telecast from his home.

Besides that, Muhyiddin also touched on interstate travel and whether there needed to be restrictions placed upon it.

In Sabah, interstate travel has been banned for two weeks while all travelling to and from Sabah will stop from October 12 to 25.

Citizens have been asking if similar steps were needed in Peninsular Malaysia but Muhyiddin said for now that was not necessary.

“As for interstate travel ban we will also discuss this in the NSC meeting. I promise you we will give everyone ample notice once a decision is made so no one is left stranded

“We are also looking at ways to halt meetings or large gatherings of people. This includes big meetings, weddings and large gatherings.

“Nevertheless we will get input from MOH before implementing additional SOPs,” he added.

Malaysia today announced a new record high of daily new Covid-19 cases at 691, with four deaths including a one-year-old infant.