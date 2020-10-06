Muhyiddin cautions against finger-pointing on Covid-19 spike, but blames undocumented migrants, prisoners

A woman listens to the special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on her smartphone, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that now is not the time to look for someone to blame for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, as Malaysians took to social media to express their anger against politicians and his Cabinet.

Despite his own remarks, the prime minister pre-faced his special address today by saying that the massive number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah and Kedah could be attributed to undocumented migrants who entered the country “illegally” and prisoners, who later infected their detention centres.

“Cases have been rising to three digits and it’s concerning us. As we know these spikes in cases are tied in with cases in Sabah and Kedah,” he said in a live telecast from his home.

“In Sabah a big part of the reason for the infections is due to the entry of ‘undocumented migrants’ from neighbouring countries. Some of them are Covid-positive.

“When caught and sent to the detention centres they infect others as well as prison staff, their families and the local community. In Kedah also cases are mostly among prisoners as well as new clusters in the community. Which is why cases are increasing,” he added.

Four clusters in Sabah have been put under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) after an alarming spike in the number of cases lately.

Then the Sabah elections precipitated by the dissolution of the state government made the situation worse as many returnees from Sabah including several ministers, MPs and politicians have been found Covid-19 positive since they returned to Malaysia.

In addition, several media staff have also been reported as Covid-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has already said that with the cold season amid us, cases are likely to arise and with no vaccine in sight the only way to avoid getting infected is by adhering to the new norms.

However, Malaysians have taken to social media to blame politicians and to an extent the government as well for having the Sabah state elections when the pandemic was still a real threat.

Around one million voters turned up to vote, some from Peninsular Malaysia.

However, Muhyiddin said now is not the time to find fault with anyone.

“Now is not the time to be finger pointing to blame anyone. Many have been politicising the situation in the country.

“Do not heed these people. We must focus on tackling this pandemic together,” said Muhyiddin.