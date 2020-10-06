Is Azmin positive for Covid-19? Aide says keep calm and respect minister’s privacy

Minister of International Trade Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Amid renewed speculations over Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s Covid-19 status, his aide has urged the public to respect the privacy of the senior minister and his family.

Taking to Twitter, Hilman Idham did not confirm or deny the rumours of Azmin infected by Covid-19, but asked the public to keep calm and pray for all Malaysians’ safety.

“There have been too many questions about the health and status of Azmin right now,” Hilman posted.

“I hope all parties can respect his family and his privacy. I wish all can keep calm and pray for the safety and wellbeing of all Malaysians.”

Earlier when asked about Azmin, Hilman briefly denied to Malay Mail that the minister is positive and any speculations were “fake news”.

Hours ago, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said seven other ministers and six deputy ministers are currently quarantined at home after Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive yesterday.

Zulkifli had attended a special National Security Council meeting on October 3.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who attended the meeting and is also on quarantine, said that all of the attendees had tested negative so far.

Azmin was not pictured attending the meeting.

Muhyiddin has since admitted that the campaigning for the recent Sabah state election was among the probable causes of the recent Covid-19 spike, as the country announced a new record high of 691 daily cases today.