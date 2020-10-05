From the East Coast to varsities: List of places Covid-positive minister Zulkifli publicly visited

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad AI-Bakri speaksduring the closing ceremony for the national Tilawah and Hafazan Al-Quran Kafa event in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Earlier today, religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad admitted that he has tested positive for Covid-19, which caused most of the Cabinet members to undergo a 14-day house quarantine.

In a statement confirming the matter, the minister urged everyone involved in events he had attended since he returned on September 24 from his Sabah visit until October 4, to get tested for Covid-19.

To help those who may be infected get tested, here is a list of the events he had publicly announced he attended on his social media accounts, which included visits to the East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, and public universities:

September 24

Zulkifli returned home from the Kota Kinabalu Airport, where he had met Sabah mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar.

September 25

Zulkifli flew to Kelantan via the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa to attend programmes in conjunction with the open day of Kelantan chapter of government-linked missionary body Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim).

On September 25, he was at Madrasah Diniah Bakriah Pondok Terusan Limbat in Pasir Tumboh to join others cleaning mosques and delivering a religious lecture. In some photos, Zulkifli and Yadim chief Nasruddin Hassan were both shown not wearing masks.

He later attended a bigger town hall session at the Kelantan Public Library Corporation Hall in Kota Baru, which was also attended by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

On the same day, he also delivered the sermon and joined the congregational Friday prayer at the Ulul Albab Mosque in Jerteh, Terengganu.

Afterwards, he also visited his family in Kuala Terengganu, where he was shown greeting his parents in close contact with no masks.

When he returned to Kuala Lumpur, he visited the Pak Tam Restaurant in Charter Field Town, Sepang, where he greeted some disabled youths.

September 26

Zulkifli was shown delivering a morning religious lecture in Sultan Hisamuddin Jamek Mosque in Sepang, Selangor which was livestreamed.

He later joined a Federal Territories Religious Affairs Council (MAIWP) event at the Pantai Ria low-cost housing where he delivered aid to the needy.

September 27

Zulkifli was shown delivering a morning religious lecture in Datuk Klana Petra Mosque in Nilai, Negri Sembilan which was livestreamed.

He later delivered a similar lecture in Annur Surau in Bangi, Selangor.

September 28

Zulkifli met with popular motivational speaker Datuk Mohd Fadzilah Kamsah and the administrative team of the At-Taiyibin Islamic Education Centre, presumably at this office.

He later attended a briefing on the wakaf Bill.

September 29

Zulkifli received a visit by Department of Statistics chief Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidi and his team. None of the guests wore masks.

He also attended another briefing on this year’s national celebration of Maulidur Rasul, before going to the launch ceremony of the Nusantara Shariah Judiciary and Legislative Conference 2020 in the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre, KLIA, which was also graced by Prime MInister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

September 30

Zulkifli would later close the same conference.

October 1

In a Boomerang image, Zulkifli was shown joining four youths who are dabbling in video making, visiting his office. None of them wore masks in the image.

October 2

Zulkifli spent the whole day in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

He first delivered the sermon and joined the congregational Friday prayer at Usim’s Tunku Mukhriz Islamic Complex.

Later, he joined a meeting with Usim’s top management on a civic education project, before launching the university’s infaq programme.

October 3

Zulkifli was shown delivering a morning religious lecture again in Sultan Hisamuddin Jamek Mosque in Sepang, which was livestreamed.

He them attended the Darussyifa’s Islamic Medicine certification ceremony and a book launch in Darul Quran, Putrajaya.

It was on this same day that Muhyiddin chaired a National Security Council meeting in the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya. All attendees have been put on house quarantine after Zulkifli tested positive.

October 4

Zulkifli was shown delivering a morning religious lecture again in Datuk Klana Petra Mosque in Nilai, which was livestreamed.

He later spent the day at several public universities to deliver aid to students who were affected by the sudden postponement to ongoing student intakes and registrations, starting from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam.

He would later make a similar visit to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi, Selangor.

Later that evening, he attended a Quranic recital event at Hotel Geno, Shah Alam, where he met several children who were not wearing any masks.