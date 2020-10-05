Bintulu MP denies he, Baram MP supporting Anwar to be PM

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing of PDP arrives in Putrajaya in this file picture. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUCHING, Oct 5 — Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has today denied that he is supporting PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the prime minister.

He said he does not know how his name and that of Baram MP Anyi Ngau could be on the list of 121 MPs purportedly supporting Anwar.

“Obviously, I totally refute this as fake news and mere rumours,” he said in a statement.

Tiong is president of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Anyi Ngau is its member.

Tiong urged the people not to fall prey to what he called nonsensical speculations.

“Many friends of mine in Sarawak had received this list being circulated on WhatsApp and I am perplexed as to how mine and Anyi Ngau’s name can be on the list.

“It certainly made us really famous and fuelled unnecessary speculation,” he said.

Tiong, who is also the prime minister’s special envoy to China, urged Anwar to stop his stunt claiming that he has the support of MPs to take over the government.

He said the country is facing another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and a resulting economic downturn.

“We need to work together and get back on course to economic development and growth so the people’s lives can return to normalcy,” he said.