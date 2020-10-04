Health minister: Low-risk Covid-19 quarantine, treatment centres ready to be reactivated

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said currently there are 36 Quarantine and Treatment Centres for low-risk patients available nationwide are ready to be reactivated if the increase in Covid-19 cases continues. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Oct 4 — The Quarantine and Treatment Centres for low-risk patients available nationwide are ready to be reactivated if the increase in cases continues, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

He said currently there are 36 of such centres in government hospitals, Health Ministry Training Institutes (ILKKM) and other places which have been gazetted by the National Security Council among them Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor.

“We are always prepared (to activate the quarantine centres) and renovate places such as the ILKKM.

“If there is a spike cases, we will reactivate,” he told reporters after the closing of a Town Hall Session on the New Norm to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 with Combi leaders, here today.

He said the quarantine centres could provide 3,467 beds and the ministry would discuss with other training institutes on the possibility of using them as additional centres, if the situation warrants it.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said about 20 million people have registered and used the MySejahtera application with one billion check-ins recorded nationwide.

“Two factors that had enabled us to detect Covid-19 fast are the effectiveness of our team in tracing and readiness of our 58 laboratories including the private labs, in conducting tests,” he said. — Bernama