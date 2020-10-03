PM Muhyiddin chairs special meeting on Covid-19 in Putrajaya

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya today October 3, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 ― A special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is being held at Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

Among those present in the meeting which commenced at 9.15am, are Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin and related ministers.

Also present are Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 287 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. ― Bernama