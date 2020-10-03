Cops arrest mechanic in Wangsa Maju for stealing idols and prayer equipment

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the 44-year-old suspect was detained at about 10pm based on information obtained. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Police have arrested a mechanic at his house in Jalan Gombak, Wangsa Maju here on Thursday on suspicion of stealing idols and prayer equipment from a temple.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the 44-year-old suspect was detained at about 10pm based on information obtained.

“In the incident which took place on October 1, a member of a temple committee in the Kampung Baru Salak Selatan area found that an idol worth approximately RM3,000 was missing. He suspected the idol was stolen,” he said.

Mohamed Mokhsein said that on October 1 the suspect was arrested after an inspection was carried out at his house in Batu 5, Wangsa Maju based on information obtained

“Eighty-two statues, as well as prayer items, were also confiscated from the suspects’ residence,” he said adding that the perpetrator had three prior criminal records which includes a drug-related case.

Mohamed Mokhsein said with the arrest of the suspect, several other cases of missing idols in several other places were solved.

He added that the suspect was currently remanded for four days at the Bukit Jalil police lockup to enable police to ascertain the motive and other theft locations of the suspect. — Bernama