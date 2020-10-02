MCMC on alert as spread of child porn in Malaysian Telegram group alarming

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration taken April 13, 2018. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has notified Telegram on June 9 this year (2020) over a local Telegram group spreading women’s photos and child porn for further assessment and action, after being alerted on the matter.

“We are pursuing Telegram which does not reside in Malaysia actively for their action,” said MCMC in a statement today following reports that netizens had brought attention to a Telegram group spreading women’s photos and child porn dubbed ‘V2K’.

MCMC said it is also working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on the matter and had escalated the issue to Interpol for their assistance. — Bernama