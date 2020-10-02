Mat Sabu’s son appeals against jail sentence over drug abuse

Ahmad Saiful Islam was accused of using THC-type drugs, at a hotel here on Jan 5, last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The son of former Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad has filed an appeal to set aside his conviction and eight months imprisonment for drug abuse charge last year.

The matter was relayed by lawyer Muaz Zafar, who represents Ahmad Saiful Islam, 32, as the appellant, to reporters after case management in the chambers of High Court senior assistant registrar Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff.

“The notice of appeal was filed around June this year and today the court has set Nov 13 for case management, also before the same High Court senior assistant registrar. We are also waiting for the grounds of judgment and evidence note for this case,” Muaz said.

Today’s proceeding was also attended by deputy public prosecutor Fatin Hanum Abdul Hadi and Ahmad Saiful Islam.

On June 24, the Magistrate's Court here sentenced Ahmad Saiful Islam to eight months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of drug abuse.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the punishment to Ahmad Saiful Islam after finding that the defence team had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

He will also be monitored by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the police for two years upon completion of serving his prison sentence.

The court ordered Ahmad Saiful Islam to serve the jail term from June 24. However, the court allowed his application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence pending appeal in the High Court.

He was also ordered to pay bail of RM9,000 and surrender his passport to the court, and report to a nearby police station once a month.

Ahmad Saiful Islam was accused of using THC-type drugs, at a hotel here, at 2.05am on Jan 5, last year. He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

On Jan 3, the court ordered Ahmad Saiful Islam to enter a defence to the charge.

Six prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, including the accused, testified in the trial which began on Oct 15 last year. — Bernama



