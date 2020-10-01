Report: Weekly Cabinet meeting called off as five ministers in Covid-19 quarantine

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya, September 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The weekly Cabinet meeting today has been cancelled as some ministers were still under quarantine after returning from Sabah while others were sequestered for being in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Sinar Harian reported that these include Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, and Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

The report said the Cabinet meeting was cancelled as a precaution.

Ismail Sabri confirmed he underwent a swab test when he returned from Sabah and was given a home surveillance order pending a second test result.

“If the results are negative, then there is no need for further quarantine. But it is still necessary to adhere to the standard operating procedures,” he said in a Facebook post.

Hishammuddin was instructed by the Health Ministry to carry out his quarantine at home from Monday (September 28) onwards.

“Seeing as how I was in Pitas, Sabah, recently to stump for the assembly seat candidate Sufian Abdul Karim who has since tested positive for Covid-19, I have been ordered to undergo quarantine at home even though the early screening test results have turned up as negative.

“I am aware some of the BN machinery have tested positive and hope all will remain resolute and recover quickly,” he said in a Facebook post.