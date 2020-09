Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has sent a letter of demand to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking compensation for what he claimed to be his unlawful termination in 2018 from the post.

In the letter of demand dated yesterday and officially received the same day by the AGC, Apandi’s lawyers said he would sue if he does not receive an offer for compensation that is acceptable to him within seven days of the letter.

MORE TO COME