Indonesian man kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf in Sabah waters killed in Sulu, says ESSCom commander

LAHAD DATU, Sept 30 ― A 32-year-old Indonesian fisherman known as Laa Baa who was kidnapped with four others by the Abu Sayyaf group in Sabah waters in January, was killed in Patikul, Sulu, Philippines yesterday, said Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman.

He said this could be confirmed based on information from the Philippine authorities.

“It is true (the victim was killed). The incident occurred on September 28 during a mission by the Philippine Army to rescue the five abducted victims.

“During the mission, there was a shootout with the Abu Sayyaf group, and the victim’s body was found yesterday,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fuad said the four other victims ― Arsyad Dahlan, 41; Riswanto Hayano, 27; Edi Lawalopo, 53, and Syarizal Kastamiran, 29, ― all also Indonesian fishermen, are still being held by the Abu Sayyaf group.

All five were kidnapped in waters off Tambisan, Tungku, here. ― Bernama