Covid-19: Two more Malaysians test positive in Singapore

A migrant worker undergoes a nose swab test as medical workers look on at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed that two of the three cases in the community announced earlier today are Malaysians.

One of them is a 23-year-old man identified as a contact of previously confirmed cases, and has been placed under quarantine.

“He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he is asymptomatic,” said the ministry in its full data released here.

Another Malaysian is a 31-year-old woman and currently unlinked.

The ministry said the case was detected under its enhanced community testing to screen all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

The two cases take the total number of Malaysians infected here to five cases this week and all are work pass holders.

Singapore had earlier today preliminarily confirmed an additional 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the case tally to 57,765.

Of the 23 cases, four were imported and 16 linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories. — Bernama