Sabah DCM Bung Moktar denies portfolio changed due to wrangling, says just ‘miscommunication’

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured at the state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Newly installed Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has played down the sudden switch of portfolios among state ministers moments after they were sworn into the positions.

He denied this was due to yet another internal tussle among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition partners, following rumours that Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were squabbling over the choice of portfolios.

Bersatu and Umno had clashed over which party should get to supply the CM, which was only resolved after Bung conceded the position to Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor yesterday.

“There was no issue, it was just a mere miscommunication; we are happy that we are part of the government.

“These changes (of portfolios) can happen according to our needs, so there is no issue,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji announced unexpectedly that Bung would be the state works minister despite taking his oath of office to be Sabah’s local government and housing minister earlier.

Hajiji’s given reason for the reshuffling was to load Bersatu deputy chairman Masidi Manjun with more responsibilities.

MORE TO COME