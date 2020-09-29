Health Ministry: Four new Covid-19 clusters in Sabah, Selangor and Johor

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the clusters were in Sabah, which he named as Jalan Bomba and Jalan Utara clusters, adding that they had two cases respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Four new Covid-19 clusters have formed in Sabah, Selangor and Johor.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the clusters were in Sabah, which he named as Jalan Bomba and Jalan Utara clusters, adding that they had two cases respectively.

The Selangor cluster is called the Benteng PK cluster and Johor has the Bakawali cluster with two cases as well.

Dr Nor Hisham said the bulk of the cases came from Sabah with 73 new positive cases while Selangor had 15 cases as of 12pm today.

