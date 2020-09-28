Sabah governor confirms Hajiji is 16th Sabah chief minister, ceremony tomorrow

Tun Juhar (right) hands Hajii (left) a letter to take his oath as the 16th Sabah chief minister in the Istana Negeri Sabah today — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Information Department

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has received a letter of intent from the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin confirming the Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief is to be appointed the state chief minister.

Speaking to reporters on his way out of the palace around 5pm, Hajiji said he expects to be sworn in as the 16th chief minister tomorrow morning.

“The TYT invited me over to inform me of my appointment as the chief minister of Sabah.

“Yes, he handed to me the letter of intent,” the reelected Sulaman assemblyman said.

MORE TO COME



