Muhd Noor elected research scientists association president

BANGI, Sept 28 — Muhd Noor Muhd Yunus, the former deputy director-general of research and development programme in the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, has been elected the Malaysian Association of Research Scientists (MARS) president for the 2020-2022 term.

Muhd Noor was elected to the post at the association’s annual general meeting last Friday to replace Wan Manshol Wan Zin, MARS said in a statement today.

MARS members comprise research officers and scientists from various research institutions in the country such as the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, SIRIM Bhd, Institute of Medical Research, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute, Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence and Forest Research Institute Malaysia.

MARS is synonym with organising the annual Malaysia Technology Expo and bringing Malaysian innovation to international competitions such as in South Korea, Switzerland and China. — Bernama