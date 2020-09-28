Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases crosses 11,000 mark, bulk of cases from Sabah, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 112 cases were local transmissions and the remaining three were people who were infected while abroad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, September 28 — The Health Ministry announced 115 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative positive cases to 11,034.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 112 cases were local transmissions and the remaining three were people who were infected while abroad.

“The local transmission involves 98 locals, and 14 foreigners. Sabah reported 98 cases and Selangor reported 11 cases, while Terengganu and Kedah each reported one case.

“Out of the number, 11 individuals infected with the Covid-19 locally have a history of travelling to Sabah.

“On the imported case, it involves one case of Malaysian while the other two cases involve foreigners,” he said on Twitter.

However, he said there were no new clusters today.

The current number of active cases is at 1,011.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced 54 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 9,889 or 89.62 percent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Eight patients are under intensive care, with five needing ventilators.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported today, leaving the cumulative fatalities from the virus at 134 or 1.21 per cent of the total deaths.