Malaysia wins PATA Gold Award in ‘Tourism For All’ category

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysia has won the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award 2020 in the “Tourism for All” category through the virtual tourism for senior citizens initiative pioneered by Taylor’s University.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof, who is also PATA Malaysian Chapter chairman, said the Taylor’s University achievement would further boost the country’s branding and marketing as a major tourism destination.

“We hope this year’s achievement can inspire and encourage our (tourism) industry to move forward with more sustainable and responsible initiatives in line with Covid-19 recovery measures,” he said in a statement here, today.

The PATA Gold Award, initiated in 1984, is a recognition for excellence, innovation and best tourism standards in the travel and tourism industry.

The winners were announced at the PATA Gold Awards presentation on September 24, as part of the Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2020. — Bernama