Covid-19: Sarawak tightens travel conditions after cases rise in Sabah, says deputy CM

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 28 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today tightened travel conditions for those wanting to enter the state following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister I and state SDMC chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that Sarawakians, permanent residents and state visa pass holders who are planning to return to the state via Sabah and Labuan need to fill out their particulars online at EnterSarawak.

“They will be subjected to Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for 14-days, to wear a wristband and to undergo rapid test polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) swab test upon arrival at the airport or on the second day or 10th day

“The cost will be borne by the state government,” he said in a press conference here today.

Uggah said that for those who underwent rT-PCR test three days prior to the travel date and the results were negative, will need to undergo swab test only on the 10th day and the cost will be borne by the state government.

“For airport transit procedures, all passengers from Sabah and Labuan are disallowed to leave the departure hall and the HSO quarantine order will be issued at the first point of entry and they are required to wear a wristband.

“For those with final destination in the interior of Sarawak and live quite a distance from health clinics, they will be quarantined at designated hotels or centres,” Uggah said.

Meanwhile, Malaysians from peninsula, Sabah or Labuan and foreigners entering Sarawak via Sabah or Labuan must fill out the EnterSarawak form and attach their Covid-19 swab test results before the travel date for approval.

“They will only be issued with a five-day entry pass and must attach the return ticket.

“Those who failed to attach their valid rT-PCR test results at least three days prior to the travel date would not be allowed to enter the state,” he said. — Bernama