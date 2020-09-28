Court strikes out Najib’s lawsuit against Ambank, ex-banker Joanna Yu over negligence, breach of duty in SRC case

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The High Court today threw out Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawsuit against Ambank and former Ambank employee Joanna Yu Ging Ping over the handling of his personal bank accounts where millions of money linked to a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary had flowed in and out of.

In this lawsuit, Najib had sued Ambank Islamic Bank Berhad, AMMB Holdings Berhad and Yu for alleged negligence and alleged breach of duty in the handling of his bank accounts that were cited in his criminal trial over RM42 million of former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)’s unit SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

High Court judge Datuk Khadijah Idris today decided to allow the applications by the three sued by Najib to have his lawsuit struck out.

The judge said she found Najib’s lawsuit to be “obviously unsustainable”, especially against Ambank’s holding company AMMB Holdings Berhad as it did not have any contractual relationship with Najib and was not involved in the management of Najib’s bank accounts at Ambank Islamic Bank.

The judge also said that she found Najib’s lawsuit to be “scandalous, vexatious and an abuse of court process”, further indicating that Najib’s civil lawsuit was not genuinely meant to seek compensation but was instead meant to bolster his defence in his criminal trial over the SRC funds.

“The plaintiff’s pleaded case is that the accounts were among others manipulated by third parties without his knowledge, this happened because of defendants’ act and omission, this is the same defence put up by the plaintiff in the SRC case,” the judge noted, referring to Najib as the plaintiff in his civil lawsuit against Ambank and Yu.

The judge said Najib would have needed to prove that Yu allowed a third party to “manipulate” his bank accounts without his knowledge, but then noted that Najib had only filed this lawsuit against Ambank and Yu after certain evidence emerged in the SRC trial.

“The facts of the case clearly show this action was commenced by the plaintiff only after the prosecution in the SRC case pointed out among others, the plaintiff had never complained, questioned or sue the defendants despite his defence that his accounts were manipulated by third parties without his knowledge.

“This would lead to the irresistible conclusion that this action is not filed by the plaintiff to seek damages but for a collateral purpose, this is simply an abuse of the court process,” she added.

The judge also said that Najib’s claim to have only discovered the alleged negligence and alleged breaches of duty by Ambank and Yu during the SRC trial is “untenable” as there was sufficient evidence that he ought to have known about the matters relating to his bank accounts, such as in 2015 after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) questioned Najib and after Najib was exonerated by the then attorney-general years ago.

“However there was no action taken by the plaintiff in 2015 until this action was filed,” the judge pointed out, referring to Najib’s filing of this lawsuit only in December 2019.

The judge awarded costs of RM30,000 to both Ambank and AMMB which had filed a joint application for Najib’s lawsuit to be struck out, as well as cost of RM25,000 to Yu for her separate application to strike out Najib’s lawsuit.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court that his client would file an appeal immediately and “probably within the next couple of days”.

