DBKL calls on agencies related to Central Market traders to discuss Penjana

DBKL will call the relevant agencies to meet and provide information to all traders in Central Market regarding Penjana. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will call the relevant agencies to meet and provide information to all traders in Central Market regarding the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the move was made so that traders could see and hear for themselves how the government can provide assistance to relief the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some of them may not understand or even be aware of the existence of Penjana.

“This is our way of helping them, or at least giving them a space to know and then apply for help from the government,” he told reporters after holding a town hall session with the traders here today.

The town hall session was aimed at receiving feedback from traders affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and on the types of assistance that can be allocated to them.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently announced a short-term economic recovery plan, Penjana, which includes 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion for the period of June to December.

Of the RM35 billion, a total of RM13.2 billion or 37.71 per cent has been allocated to empower the people; RM14.8 billion (42.28 per cent) to boost businesses and RM7.1 billion (20.28 per cent) to stimulate the economy.

In the meantime, Nor Hisham said DBKL would provide a relief for up to one year on business licence fees to all traders in Central Market.

“Most of the traders here have difficulty in generating income because Central Market is a hotspot for foreign tourists,” he said.

There are a total of 327 traders within and outside the Central Market who are licensed to operate in the DBKL premises, and have began business since Sept 1.

However, the management of these traders here, under Central Market Sdn Bhd, is responsible for managing the placements, design and rental payments.

“We will also continue to hold discussions with the management on issues such as rental of premises, promotions and hygiene, as well as, other assistance that can be offered to help this group,” he added. — Bernama