Dr Noor Hisham: Benteng LD, Bangau-Bangau clusters record 78 more Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Benteng Lahad Datu (Benteng LD) and Bangau Bangau clusters in Sabah recorded 78 Covid-19 cases, jointly.

In a statement today, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 33 new cases were recorded for Benteng LD, while 25 others were recorded for Bangau-Bangau.

“This brings the total number of positive cases for this cluster (Benteng LD) to 776 cases. As of September 26, 2020, at noon, 10,775 individuals have been screened,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 8,195 people were screened in Tawau, 2,574 in Lahad Datu, five in Kinabatangan and one in Sandakan.

“Of the 776 Covid-19 positive cases, 439 are among Malaysians, while 337 are foreigners from the Philippines (214 cases), Indonesia (122 cases) and Timor-Leste (one case),” he said.

On the Bangau-Bangau cluster, he said that the total number of positive cases stands at 159, after the 25 additional cases today.

“Until September 26, 2020, at noon, 351 individuals were screened under this cluster,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 37 people tested negative, while 155 others are awaiting their test results.

“Of the total 159 Covid-19 positive cases, 114 cases are among Malaysians, while 45 are Filipino citizens. Close contact screening and active case detection for these clusters are still ongoing, and the latest status will be informed from time to time,” he added.