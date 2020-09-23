Muhyiddin: Make Sabah polls a turning point

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his supporters wave the Jalur Gemilang at a gathering at Hilltop Luyang in Kota Kinabalu September 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Make the Sabah state election a turning point towards a better future for Sabah, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said amid the economic uncertainty and Covid-19, Sabah needs a strong state government that is aligned with the federal government.

“Warisan is not part of Perikatan Nasional (PN) (federal government) ...it is not in any government except state government.

“If the Sabah people choose PN and its allies, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, there will be a state government that is aligned with the federal government. By doing so, we can help Sabah, we can work together for the betterment of our people,” he said when addressing the voters in Luyang here tonight.

Also present were Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and PN-SAPP candidate in Luyang, Gee Tien Siong, and PN-MCA candidate in Likas, Dr Chang Kee Ying.

Muhyiddin, who arrived in Sabah after announcing the RM10 billion Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin) in Putrajaya, said the package was not announced because of the ongoing Sabah state election.

“This is not because there is an ongoing state election in Sabah. The package is not just for Sabah, but for the whole country to ensure that things will get better and the people will no longer suffer in their efforts to earn a living. I know those who run a business are still suffering losses.

“You don’t have to tell me about that because, as prime minister, I know what is happening in our country. What’s important is what the government should do to assist our people and I think PN government has done a little bit within this seven months to support our people,” he said.

He also explained that the package was announced after hearing complaints from the people despite the fact that the government had spent RM290 billion for the previous economic stimulus packages.

“I hope by doing this, the country’s economy and that of Sabah will be revived and we will see a slightly faster recovery rate next year.

“That is why the Sabah polls will be the prelude of what the government can do for the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said his presence in Sabah should not be misinterpreted as trying to “colonise” the state.

“When did I colonise Sabah? This is not a face of a colonist. We want to help. Not just now but we have been doing it for ages, since Sabah becomes part of the Federation...we have been working and working as close as possible to find ways and means to develop the state.

“Maybe the Sabah government said that they don’t need the federal government, that they can do it themselves. Yes, ok...but you know we have a system which is called the Federation where most things in federal government work together so all states in Malaysia can develop faster,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of the state government being aligned with the federal government, Muhyiddin jokingly said that during this economic crisis, it was better for the Chief Minister cum Warisan president to be in his team.

“I don’t deny that he is my good friend...he had done what he should do for Sabah...but it is better if he is in my team. Too bad he is not here tonight,” he said. — Bernama