Mat Sabu confirms all 11 Amanah MPs backing Anwar

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu (pic) said he and his party has given full trust to Anwar as the Pakatan Harapan chairman to form a new government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu has confirmed that all of the party’s 11 MPs will support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the latter announced he has enough MPs to form a government.

In a statement today, the politician known as Mat Sabu said he and his party has given full trust to Anwar as the Pakatan Harapan chairman to form a new government.

“We take note of the announcement made by Anwar, chairman of Pakatan Harapan, and MP for Port Dickson who today has garnered the support of a majority of MPs to form a new government.

“As decided by the previous Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council, Amanah confirms that all of its 11 MPs fully support the leadership of Anwar as the chairman of Pakatan Harapan and give him the confidence to form a new government,” he said in a statement.

Anwar earlier today claimed that he has the majority support of MPs to form a government, and will hold an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, he did not disclose the number of MPs backing him, and will only do so following the meeting with the Agong, who is currently hospitalised.