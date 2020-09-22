Sultan Selangor presents appointment letters to Shariah Appeal Court standing panel members

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin ldris Shah presenting a letter of appointment to Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia Chief Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam, September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin ldris Shah today presented letters of appointment to four Sharie Judges as standing panel of members of the Shariah Appeal Court, in a brief ceremony at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

The four are Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM) Chief Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and three JKSM Shariah Court of Appeal Judges, namely Mohd Amran Mat Zain, Datuk Mohamad Shakir Abdul Hamid and Othman Ibrahim.

Mohd Na’im and Mohd Amran were appointed effective August 25 until Aug 24, 2023 while Mohamad Shakir and Othman’s appointments were effective May 4 to May 3, 2023, in accordance with Subsection 57(1) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

Sultan Sharafuddin also presented letters of appointment to nine Selangor Shariah Subordinate Court Judges, two Registrars of the Selangor Shariah High Court, a Deputy Registrar of the Selangor Shariah High Court and three Assistant Registrars of the Selangor Shariah Subordinate Court.

The appointments effective May 9, May 13 and August 25 respectively, were made in accordance with Subsection 59(1), Sections 60 and 60(b) and 60(c) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

Also in attendance were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman Datuk Mohammed Kushrin Munawi and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari were also present to witness the ceremony .

At the event, Sultan Sharafuddin also launched the Mais Strategic Plan 2020-2024 (PSM 2020-2024).

PSM 2020-2024 covers nine strategies among them producing a generation of rabbani, empowering Muslim entrepreneurs in the halal industry, strengthening the management of Islamic economic resources, strengthening legal provisions and sustainable cooperation between agencies.

The plan also outlines 16 initiatives including the Islamic Family Plan, Integrated Islamic Education Plan, Dakwah Plan, Ummah Empowerment through Mosque Plan, Support Plan and Index of Management and Service Delivery. — Bernama