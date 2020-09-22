No swab tests for returnees from Sabah unless showing Covid-19 symptoms, says Dr Noor Hisham

The Health Ministry said those who do not show any symptoms will be allowed to return home, but they are encouraged to take the test. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is making it compulsory for everyone who returns from Sabah who are showing symptoms of Covid-19 to head to the nearest hospital for testing and observation.

Those who do not show any symptoms will be allowed to return home, but they are encouraged to take the test.

“MOH’s position is that if those returning from Sabah have symptoms, it is compulsory for them to go to a hospital for screening.

“If they have no symptoms, they can go home but we encourage them to get tested,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his bi-weekly Covid-19 briefing.

The Sabah state election is scheduled for September 26 where more than a million voters across 73 districts are expected to cast their ballots.

Campaigning has already begun with many politicians visiting the state to lend their support to their respective party candidates.

In preparation for the elections, MOH has increased its enhanced case detections in Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tawau and Kunak.

Special isolated counters manned by at least two MOH staff will also be placed at polling stations.

“We do not allow Covid-19 positive cases to venture into the community. But we will allow those who have been exposed to Covid-19 positive cases and are currently under a home surveillance order to vote.

“Apart from the protocols, we will set up special isolated counters in polling centres, where they can cast their vote.

“There will also be two MOH staff in full PPE (personal protective equipment) to help them exercise their right to vote,” Dr Noor Hisham explained.

The Health director-general also said the probability of the state elections being postponed seems unlikely, but the agencies concerned are monitoring the situation closely.