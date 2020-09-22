Ismail Sabri: No compromise on those who belittle security forces

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said although the politician who had described the intrusion in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2013 as only ‘a show’ has apologised, he had been rude and had gone overboard with his statement. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — There should be no compromise on those who belittle members of the security forces who had put their lives on the line to safeguard Sabah’s and the country’s sovereignty.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said although the politician who had described the intrusion in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2013 as only “a show” has apologised, he had been rude and had gone overboard with his statement.

“Although he has apologised, this is not a licence for people to hurt the feelings of others, and then apologise.

“I hope this does not happen (again). I was made to understand many Sabahans want to lodge police reports. I will leave this to the police,” he told a media conference after chairing the special ministerial meeting on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

The Defence Minister said the Tanduo intrusion that claimed the lives of 10 members of the security forces had really happened, adding that no one staged their own death in the incident.

“To me, matters such as this, do not shoot your mouth and then apologise. Although he (politician) has said sorry, his apology will not bring back their lives,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said political leaders must be sensitive towards the children who lost their fathers and wives who lost their husbands in the incident.

“In the media, we can see how the families of those killed were devastated upon receiving the bodies. So, I believe this person is someone who is irresponsible and insensitive,” he said.

Yesterday, a video recording of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Segama candidate Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi allegedly insulting the security forces when talking about the Tanduo incident went viral on social media.

Following this, the former Tourism, Arts and Culture minister had apologised over his statement, saying that his statements had been misinterpreted. — Bernama