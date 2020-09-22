Early voting kicks off in Sabah

Royal Malaysian Navy personnel wait to cast their votes during early voting for the Sabah state poll in Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu September 22, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — The early voting process for the Sabah state election begins at 8am today to enable a total of 16,877 police and army personnel, as well as their spouses, to cast their votes at 55 voting centres statewide.

The process will last until 5pm.

The early voting centres include the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters, Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Teluk Sepanggar and Lok Kawi Army Camp here.

The Election Commission (EC) has urged voters to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) namely wearing face masks, undergoing body temperature screenings, observing physical distancing, and using hand sanitiser to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Agents of the candidates and election observers appointed by the EC are allowed to witness the early voting process, which will also be broadcast via EC’s Facebook page. — Reuters