CIMB says its Kota Damansara, TTDI branches open as usual; staff in quarantine after contact with Covid-19 patient

A city council worker sprays disinfectant at a CIMB Bank branch in Ipoh April 6, 2020. CIMB said five staff from CIMB Mobile Sales Force (MSF), Kota Damansara who have been in close proximity with a confirmed Covid-19 patient are now in Sungai Buloh Hospital for Covid-19 testing and are undergoing quarantine. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) has confirmed that its Kota Damansara and TTDI branches are open as usual.

In a statement, it said five staff from CIMB Mobile Sales Force (MSF), Kota Damansara who have been in close proximity with a confirmed Covid-19 patient are now in Sungai Buloh Hospital for Covid-19 testing and are undergoing quarantine whilst waiting for the results.

“These five MSF staff have not been in contact with any CIMB Kota Damansara or TTDI branch staff. For both locations, the branch and MSF centres are on separate floors of the respective buildings,” it said.

As a precautionary measure, both buildings will undergo thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning tonight to ensure the health and safety of its customers and staff, it added. — Bernama