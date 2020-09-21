Tumpat police seize methamphetamine pills worth RM3.1m

A district police team seized two sacks of methamphetamine pills worth RM3.1 million in Tumpat last Friday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TUMPAT, Sept 21 — A district police team seized two sacks of methamphetamine pills worth RM3.1 million at a house in Kampung Chabang Empat here, Friday.

Kelantan deputy police deputy SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said in the 9pm raid, a 46-year-old man was detained and police found 229 methaphetamine pills on the floor

“Upon further inspection, two sacks containing packets of methamphetamine, estimated to be about 318,000 pills, were also discovered,” he told reporters in a press conference here, today.

The suspect who lives with his mother, is believed to have made the house as a transit point for the drugs.

“He tested positive for methaphetamine, however he has no previous criminal records,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for a week and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama