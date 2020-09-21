Tabung Haji-owned hotel Movenpick Klia wins two awards

The MFAR platinum award recognises MHCC as a ‘Muslim-friendly’ concept hotel with syariah-compliant equipment and facilities. — Picture from Facebook/Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Movenpick Hotel & Convention Centre (MHCC) KLIA, owned by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), recently received two recognitions — eco-friendly property and Muslim-friendly accommodation.

TH strategic investment general manager Muhammad Fawwaz Aminuddin in a statement today said the architectural design of world renowned architect Hijjas Kasturi, helped MHCC to win the platinum category of the Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Recognition (MFAR) initiative by the Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry through the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) on September 3.

The MFAR platinum award recognises MHCC as a “Muslim-friendly” concept hotel with syariah-compliant equipment and facilities. As a Muslim-friendly tourist attraction, it has halal restaurants and recognised chefs, and offers information on mosque locations.

“In addition, the hotel also offers a separate pool for families and another for women, separate gymnasiums and spa facilities, clear and accurate Qibla directions, and provides bidets, prayer rugs and the Al-Quran in each guest room,” he said.

He added that the MHCC was also named the Best New Green Commercial Building by the Malaysia Green Building Council (MGBC) on September 15.

He said the recognition from the MGBC acknowledged the TH-owned building as a pilot building towards “green buildings” besides embracing sustainability initiative aspects.

“For example, the design of the hotel is to enhance the use of daylight throughout the building, in addition, the sidewalks and the porch allow natural airflow to reduce the use of air conditioning,” he added. — Bernama