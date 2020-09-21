Shafie Apdal says important to be on ground to win rakyat's support

Sabah chief minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at a press conference in Semporna September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 21 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has stressed the importance of taking a proactive stance in winning the rakyat’s support during the state campaigning period.

He said Warisan is constantly working towards that goal, and that it is important not to be overconfident.

“Just carry on, for all deeds are repaid one way or another. We cannot just stand idly by but must go from door to door,” Shafie told reporters after attending an event in Sandakan earlier today.

In so doing, the Semporna MP said meeting voters and explaining to them the issues of the day will engender confidence and ensure Warisan has their support.

He is also thankful that the campaign has run smoothly up to the present, despite the hazards posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have insisted that we obey the standard operating procedures for our safety and health, which is clearly visible when meeting the public.

“Widespread usage of face masks and hand sanitisers can be seen, as well as the use of thermal sensors to measure body temperatures when going into public spaces and areas,” Shafie said.

In turn, he said the rakyat’s mood thus far has been enthusiastic, adding that he hopes they will turn out en masse for polling day this Saturday (September 26).