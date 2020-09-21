MCMC to strengthen function of community internet centres across Malaysia

MCMC said Community Internet Centres nationwide will continue to be strengthened to provide opportunities for people to enjoy quality broadband services. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Community Internet Centres (PIK) nationwide will continue to be strengthened to provide opportunities for people to enjoy quality broadband services while improving their socio-economic status.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said initiatives for PIK including transformation processes, service improvement and addition of content or courses, optimisation of PIK usage and assistance in terms of packaging and product marketing to entrepreneurs will be implemented soon.

“PIK transformation will be a boost to the rapid growth of the digital economy in this country. At the same time, the transformation process can also be utilised to ensure that PIK is viable and becomes a focal point for the economic activities of the people,” the statement read.

Thus, the commission explained that various initiatives were now being actively mobilised towards achieving that objective, among others, the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan which gives priority to projects to develop communication infrastructure in Sabah from 2020 to 2022.

“Under Jendela, Sabah is the largest recipient of an allocation of RM2.45 billion. MCMC has provided 133 PIKs to provide digital guidance to the people of Sabah.

“The existence of PIK will be an important platform for them to strengthen economic activities to increase their source of income as well as expand their product network worldwide,” according to MCMC. — Bernama