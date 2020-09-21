Health Ministry: Malaysia reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, 49 from Sabah’s ongoing active clusters alone

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 57 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Malaysia today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — A total of 57 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today with four of Sabah’s active clusters contributing to the overwhelming majority of new infections in the country, the Health Ministry has announced.

Of the 57 new cases registered today, 51 were local transmissions with the remaining six imported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The four clusters in Sabah were the clusters of Benteng LD, Pulau and Selamat as well as the newly discovered Kuarters cluster.

“From the 51 local transmissions recorded, 45 were Malaysians and six non-Malaysians.

“Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 10,276. Therefore, the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectability is 751 cases,” he said in a statement here.

Forty patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,395 cases, or 91.43 per cent of Covid-19 cases overall.

In addition, nine people are undergoing treatment in intensive care, of which two require breathing assistance.

No new deaths were reported today as well, leaving the present cumulative death toll at 130.

Of the six imported Covid-19 cases reported, Dr Noor Hisham said three were from Indonesia and one each from Pakistan, the United Kingdom and Zambia.

On Sabah’s 49 new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 14 of the new cases were registered in the Pulau cluster and 12 from the Selamat cluster.

For Sabah’s biggest active Covid-19 cluster, the Benteng LD cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said five new cases were registered.

Another five more cases were recorded in the latest Kuarters cluster announced earlier today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the latest cumulative figures of each active Covid-19 cluster in Sabah is as follows after taking into account of today’s new cases; Benteng LD (583), Sungai (74), Pulau (29) and Selamat (19).