Former Terengganu MB Wan Mokhtar dies

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 21 — Former Terengganu mentri besar Tan Sri Wan Mokhtar Ahmad died at 6.20am this morning at Prince Court Medical Centre, Kuala Lumpur due to heart complications.

The sad news was shared by his son, Wan Abdul Hakim via his Facebook account.

Wan Abdul Hakim also said that the funeral prayers will be held at the Bukit Jelutong Mosque after the zuhur prayers and his father’s remains will be buried at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetrey, Shah Alam, Selangor.

The late Wan Mokhtar, 88, from Kuala Terengganu, has served as Terengganu mentri besar for 25 years from 1974 to 1999. — Bernama