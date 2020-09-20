Syed Saddiq announces scholarship entry into Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters during a press conference at Yayasan Sedar in Putrajaya May 31, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman revealed today he has been offered a scholarship placement at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore for a Senior Fellowship programme.

Taking to Facebook, he also announced his admittance into the School’s Senior Fellowship in Public Service Programme which will commence tomorrow.

“Alhamdulillah!”

“I have obtained a placement and scholarship at the National University of Singapore for the Lee Kuan Yew Senior Fellowship in Public Service.

“I’ve been keeping this news to myself from the month of June, but since classes start tomorrow online, why not share the good news with my friends,” the former youth and sports minister said in a Facebook posting.

Syed Saddiq said as a youth, there was still much for him to learn to further improve on his capabilities to serve the community.

He also pointed out how he had to skip his masters in University of Oxford twice due to his involvement in politics.

“Finally, I get a chance to sharpen my Public Policy skills while serving fellow Malaysians.

Thank you for giving me this chance to study while serving Malaysia,” he added.

According to the School’s webpage, Part 1 of the Senior Fellowship programme will run for three weeks from September 21 until October 9 before resuming Part 2 for another three weeks from March 22 until April 9 next year.

On the same webpage, the executive programme boasts a rigorous curriculum that focuses on developing leadership and governance competencies of participants, equipping them with the tools to take on challenges at a global level.