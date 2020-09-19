Parliament undergoes disinfection following Covid-19 positive case

The National Security Council (MKN) has agreed to let the JBPM disinfect the Parliament Complex to ensure the remaining three days of the Dewan Negara sitting would run smoothly from September 21-23. — Picture via Facebook/Parlimen Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) today carried out disinfection process on the Parliament Complex after a Public Works Department (JKR) officer, who had been there, was found to be Covid-19 positive.

The Chief Administrator of Parliament said the officer was present at Parliament on September 10 to assist the Deputy Works Minister during the winding up on the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Negara.

“Regarding the presence of the officer in Parliament, he was allowed entry for work purpose after going through all the stipulated SOP (standard operating procedure) and showed no symptoms,” the chief administrator said in a statement yesterday.

As such, the National Security Council (MKN) agreed to let the JBPM disinfect the Parliament Complex to ensure the remaining three days of the Dewan Negara sitting would run smoothly from September 21-23.

The statement added that Covid-19 SOP adopted by the Parliament had also been approved by the MKN and Health Ministry.

Yesterday, JKR said in a statement that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a random swab test at the Kuching International Airport in Sarawak on Monday (September 14). ― Bernama