Musa stumps for ‘friend’ and PBS candidate Joniston in Kiulu, keeps mum on where loyalty lies

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman speaks while campaigning in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAMPARULI, Sept 18 — Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman for the second day in a row has come out to campaign for Opposition candidates, urging Sabahans to cast their votes for candidates aligned with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Refusing to declare where his allegiances actually stand, Musa, when speaking after Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Datuk Joniston Bangkuai’s campaign, explained that he came out to stump for a ‘good friend’ while taking the opportunity to persuade Sabahans to side with the Opposition and oust Warisan Plus and Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“I came here to Kiulu to help my good friend Datuk Joniston so that he wins big here ... he is a good and dedicated leader and very respectful to his constituents and his area.

“Other than that, it is important for us Sabahans to vote for candidates from BN, PN and its friends so that we can change the current Warisan government,” he said.

When pressed further on where his loyalty lies, Musa merely laughed off the query before pacing and entering his SUV.

In his speech earlier, Musa gushed over Joniston’s past achievements, among them the positive showing of the Sabah Tourism Board when he was its chairman, and his relentless pursuit to develop Kiulu.

“I know I have not come out often, and I haven't spoken in a while, but when it is my friends who are concerned, I have to come out and help them,” he said.

Musa also said the PBS candidate was a representative that never shied away from voicing his opinions whenever it went against his beliefs, pointing out such qualities are imperative as a leader.

“That's why we need to vote in a leader who has done justice to the people, respects them, and is caring towards his voters.

“We have to vote for a hero of Kiulu, a person of Kiulu, and there is no one else besides Datuk Joniston; plus he is also handsome and looks sharp,” said Musa triggering applause from the 50-odd people in the crowd.

Musa also managed to take a swipe at Shafie and the condemnation the latter directed towards him in his campaign speeches, saying he can never understand the caretaker’s obsession with him.

“I am actually surprised, it is as though the chief minister is afraid of my shadow, but what am I to him, I am not even a candidate, nor the CM; I have no position.

“Why is he scared of me?

“There are some who say that Shafie Apdal, will envision my face moment he wakes up; but am I that ugly? I don’t think I am as ugly as they make me out to be,” he said to resounding laughter from the crowd.

Musa added that all he had for Shafie was advice, for him to focus on his duty as the chief minister and set in motion a plan that aims to develop and improve the conditions and livelihood of Sabahans.

“Why does he want to be sour with me?

“My advice for Shafie; do your job, and plan for Sabah so that the state does well and that the people are prosperous,” he said.

Musa, incumbent at the Sungai Sibuga state seat, is not contesting in next week's poll amid rife speculation over his ties with BN outfit Umno.

The Election Commission has set Sept 26 for polling, with 1.1 million Sabahans set to cast their votes in the 16th state election.