Ismail Sabri: 88 illegal immigrants, four skippers and one smuggler held during Ops Benteng

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says 88 illegal immigrants, four skippers and a smuggler were detained while attempting to enter the country under Ops Benteng yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― Eighty-eight illegal immigrants, four skippers and a smuggler were detained while attempting to enter the country under Ops Benteng yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said eight land vehicles were seized in the arrest.

“There were 82 roadblocks conducted yesterday involving Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) and the Armed Forces.

“The government will take stern actions against anybody trying to sneak into the country especially via rat trails,” he said in a statement on the development of recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

He said yesterday also witnessed 101 individuals apprehended for violating RMCO with 86 issued compounds and 15 remanded.

There were also 26 offenders for not wearing face mask, followed by 24 individuals for defying the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), physical distancing (19), failure to provide entry recording facility (13), illegal immigrants (10) , pub and night club activities (six) and premises operating beyond permitted hours (three).

Meanwhile, since July 24 to yesterday, 30,314 people have returned home via international checkpoints and all of them were placed at 69 hotels and eight other premises including public training institutes and private institutions.

He said from the total, 9.350 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine while 71 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 20,893 more were discharged and had returned home.

The returnees were from Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) also carried out daily monitoring on the supply of 12 food items at 680 business premises including retailers (481), wholesalers (170) and manufacturers (29).

“KPDNHEP enforcement officers also conducted 1,225 inspections on compliance of RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) and found 1,216 premises adhered to the stipulated SOP while nine premises found not complying were given advice,” he said. ― Bernama