Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Police yesterday detained 101 people for various offences relating to the standard operating procedures of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

In a statement today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that of the number, 86 were slapped with compounds, while 15 others were remanded.

MORE TO COME