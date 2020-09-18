Bersih tells MACC to probe PM Muhyiddin for alleged ‘inducement of voters’

Muhyiddin allegedly handed over mock cheques amounting to more than RM60 million to representatives of fishermen and farmers at an event in Beaufort yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 today called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices while campaigning in Sabah for the state election.

In a statement today, Bersih cited news reports of Muhyiddin handing over mock cheques amounting to more than RM60 million to representatives of fishermen and farmers at an event in Beaufort, Sabah, yesterday.

“Muhyiddin is using his position and government funds to entice voters in Sabah to vote for parties and candidates aligned to his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“We call on the MACC to investigate such acts of corruption by the PM and all who would use their position and resources to fish for votes,” it said in a statement.

Bersih said Section 10(a) of the Election Offences Act 1954 states that anyone who during an election gives money or any valuable consideration to induce any voters to vote for a candidate is deemed to have committed the offence of bribery.

“It was also reported that in his (Muhyiddin’s) speech at the Beaufort event he reiterated his call that the people of Sabah should vote for the same parties which hold power in Putrajaya,” it said.

The non-governmental organisation also urged members of the public who were at the event to lodge police reports.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin attended an Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry event, which was also attended by PN’s incumbent Klias candidate Isnin Aliasnih.